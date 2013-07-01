July 1 Australia captain James Horwill's hearing on a stamping charge which means he could miss the third and deciding rugby test against the British Lions has been adjourned, Sky Sports reported on Monday.

Horwill was cleared of stamping on Lions' lock Alun Wyn Jones during the first test by a judicial officer but the International Rugby Board (IRB) appealed against the verdict.

The teams are tied 1-1 before the third test in Sydney on Saturday. (Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)