MELBOURNE, July 1 Australia captain James Horwill must wait until Tuesday to learn whether he will be able to play in Saturday's third and deciding rugby test against the British and Irish Lions in Sydney.

Horwill was cleared by New Zealand judicial officer Nigel Hampton on June 23 of stamping on rival lock Alun Wyn Jones in the first test but the International Rugby Board (IRB) appealed against the verdict.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Monday that the appeal hearing had been adjourned after nearly two hours.

"The judicial officer Graeme Mew, who is based in Canada, then retired to consider his verdict which is not expected to be made public until the early hours of Tuesday morning," the report said.

Australia levelled the series on Saturday after losing the first test.