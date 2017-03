SYDNEY, July 2 Australia captain James Horwill will be available for this weekend's third test against the British and Irish Lions after being cleared of stamping a second time, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Tuesday.

Horwill was cited for stamping on the head of Lions lock Alun Wyn Jones in the first test in Brisbane but initially cleared by New Zealand judicial officer Nigel Hampton on June 23 only for the International Rugby Board to appeal against the verdict.

The judicial officer Graeme Mew, who is based in Canada, delivered his decision after more than 12 hours of deliberation following a hearing that lasted more than two hours on Monday.

The test series is tied 1-1 going into the final match at Sydney's Olympic Stadium after the Lions won the first test 23-21 in Brisbane and the Wallabies the second 16-15 in Melbourne. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)