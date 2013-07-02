(Adds details, quotes)

* IRB failed to demonstrate error in initial judgment

* Talisman Horwill massive boost to Wallabies pack

By Nick Mulvenney

SYDNEY, July 2 Australia captain James Horwill will be available for this weekend's third test against the British and Irish Lions after being cleared of stamping for a second time, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Tuesday.

Horwill was cited for stamping on the head of Lions lock Alun Wyn Jones in the first test in Brisbane but initially cleared by New Zealand judicial officer Nigel Hampton on June 23 only for the International Rugby Board (IRB) to appeal against the verdict.

The reviewing judicial officer Graeme Mew, who is based in Canada, delivered his decision following a hearing that lasted more than two hours on Monday and said the appeal would only have been upheld if the IRB had established a clear mistake on Hampton's part.

"There was sufficient evidence upon which a reasonable Judicial Officer could have reached the decision that was made," Mew said in an ARU statement.

"Accordingly, it could not be said that the Judicial Offer was manifestly wrong or that the interests of justice otherwise required his decision be overturned."

Mew said the IRB had been right to appeal in their role as promoters of player welfare and protectors of the image of the game but the decision had provoked outrage in Australia.

The test series is tied 1-1 going into the final match at Sydney's Olympic Stadium after the Lions won the first test 23-21 in Brisbane and the Wallabies the second 16-15 in Melbourne.

The Lions have already lost their captain Sam Warburton to a hamstring injury and a decision to ban Horwill would have been as big, if not a bigger, blow to the Wallabies.

More than just his enthusiastic and emotional leadership - he was reduced to tears after the victory last Saturday - Horwill's absence from a Wallabies pack that had held its own so far in the two tests would have been a major loss.

Australia is not blessed with a large stock of lock forwards and behind Kane Douglas, who started the first two tests, and Horwill's Queensland Reds team mate Rob Simmons, who was on the bench, are a trio of non-specialists. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)