By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, April 30 Wales flanker Sam Warburton will lead the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of Australia and England captain Chris Robshaw was among the notable omissions from the 37-man squad named on Tuesday.

"Warren gave me a call a week ago on Sunday so it's been nine or 10 days since I found out," Warburton said at the squad announcement.

"It's been the hardest secret I ever had to keep, but I kept it in. It's unbelievable, it's an accolade which very few people can achieve. To be able to do this is an honour."

Robshaw failed to make the squad along with former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson and Ireland hooker Rory Best.

Scotland winger Sean Maitland, England prop Mako Vunipola and former England prop Matt Stevens were among the surprise inclusions along with England hooker Dylan Hartley.

Maitland has enjoyed a whirlwind seven months after uprooting from his native New Zealand to join Glasgow.

Within a handful of games he was called up to the Scotland squad and, having scored a try against England on debut and played all five matches in the tournament, he was the biggest surprise in the Lions squad.

"I am over the moon and a bit speechless at the moment," Maitland told Sky Sports. "It's been a bit of a rollercoaster for me."

Stevens, 30, made his debut in 2004 and played in the 2007 World Cup final but was given a two-year ban from rugby in 2009 for cocaine use.

He returned to action and made the 2011 World Cup squad but ended his 44-tesT international career last year.

TREMENDOUS IMPACT

The powerful Vunipola, whose father Fe'ao captained Tonga and PLAYED IN the 1995 and 1999 World Cups, has started only one of his nine England tests but has proved to be a tremendous impact player, particularly in the loose.

Coach Warren Gatland said he finalised the squad only last night

"We assembled yesterday afternoon as a coaching team, the seventh meeting we have had," he said. "It was a robust debate. There were some healthy discussions.

"The hardest thing about coaching is selection. Ideally you would like to take everyone. Some quality players have missed out. It has been tough, robust, but we feel we have an incredibly talented squad with great depth."

Six Nations champions Wales dominate the squad with 15 players. They are joined by 10 Englishmen, nine Irishmen and three Scotsmen.

Warburton, 24, will be the fourth Welshman to lead the Lions and the fifth-youngest captain.

"I'm always the ultimate optimist," HE SAID. "I go out there with intention to try and win every match.

"That's never been done before - so that's the challenge. The players will be desperate to get out there and have a successful tour. No one has had a test series win who is in the squad at the moment."

The Lions have not won a series since beating South Africa 16 years ago.

"It's about going on tour and enjoying each other's company, but ultimately this band needs to come back successfully," defence coach Andy Farrell said.

"With 10 games, it's going to build and build. The three tests will be the ultimate challenge at the end. This is a dream for everyone stepping on that plane. They'll all be super excited. This is a dream come true for them I'm sure."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)