(Adds detail)

By Michael Flaherty

HONG KONG May 30 Ireland's Paul O'Connell will captain the side in place of Sam Warburton but nine Welshman were included in Warren Gatland's first British and Irish Lions team for Saturday's match against the Barbarians.

Lock O'Connell, who skippered the tourists in South Africa four years ago, will lead 17 new Lions out before the match at Hong Kong Stadium with Wales flanker Warburton rested after taking a knee knock in training.

England's Owen Farrell gets the first chance to impress at flyhalf in his personal battle for the number 10 shirt with Ireland's Jonny Sexton, who starts on the bench.

Otherwise, though, the backline has a distinctly Welsh feel with Jamie Roberts and Jonathan Davies pairing up in the centres, Mike Phillips at scrumhalf and Alex Cuthbert on one wing.

Another Welsh winger, George North, is among the replacements allowing New Zealand-born Sean Maitland a start in the back three alongside his Scotland team mate Stuart Hogg.

Even in the absence of Warburton, the back row is an entirely Welsh unit with Toby Faletau at number eight, Justin Tipuric on the openside and Dan Lydiate wearing number six.

O'Connoll is joined in the second row by the third Scot in the tour squad, Richie Gray, behind a front comprised of Welsh tighthead prop Adam Jones and hooker Richard Hibbard as well as England's Mako Vunipola, who will start at loosehead.

New Zealander Gatland has not started any players involved in the climax of the European season last weekend.

"I'm really excited by the first selection of the tour," said Gatland.

"We have a hard core of experience with the six former Lions sharing 430 caps between them and 19 Lions Tests. There are also some proven combinations such as the Welsh centre pairing and back row.

"Some of the boys who played last weekend are on the bench as cover and generally everyone in the camp is raring to go."

Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Alex Cuthbert 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Richie Gray, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Cian Healey, 18-Matt Stevens, 19-Alun Wyn-Jones, 20-Jamie Heaslip, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Jonny Sexton, 23-George North. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)