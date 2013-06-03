PERTH, June 3 Brian O'Driscoll will captain the British and Irish Lions for their opening match in Australia against the Western Force on Wednesday as Sam Warburton continues to rest his sore knee.

The former Irish skipper leads a side featuring seven of his international team mates, including flyhalf Jonny Sexton, hooker Rory Best, winger Tommy Bowe, prop Cian Healy, flanker Sean O'Brien, scrumhalf Connor Murray and number eight Jamie Heaslip.

England's Manu Tuilagi will join O'Driscoll in the centres, one of eight new Lions to play at Subiaco Oval in the team named on Monday.

"The tour feels like it has truly begun now we have landed on Australian soil," O'Driscoll, who captained the 2005 Lions, told reporters in Perth.

Irish fullback Rob Kearney was the only player not considered because of injury, Gatland said, with Warburton rested and likely to play next Saturday against the Queensland Reds. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Nick Mulvenney)