PERTH, June 5 Skipper Brian O'Driscoll crossed twice as the British and Irish Lions ran in nine tries to crush an under-strength Western Force 69-17 at Subiaco Oval in their first match in Australia on Wednesday.

The centre, standing in for tour captain Sam Warburton, was joined on the scoresheet by compatriots Jonny Sexton, Jamie Heaslip and Tommy Bowe as the Irish Lions ran rampage. Welsh fullback Leigh Halfpenny had a perfect night with 11 kicks from 11.

Another Irishman, prop Cian Healy, was taken off the field on a stretcher after 36 minutes and faces an anxious wait to see whether his ankle injury will bring an end to his tour.

The hosts, controversially weakened by the resting of several first team players, scored two second half tries from close range but an upset was never remotely on the cards. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Justin Palmer)