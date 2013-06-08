BRISBANE, June 8 The British and Irish Lions passed the first genuine test of their Australia tour by grinding down a spirited Queensland Reds 22-12 in a rainy tour match on Saturday.

Scrumhalf Ben Youngs scored a first-half try and flyhalf Owen Farrell added 17 points in a perfect kicking night for the Lions, who had to weather a fierce second-half challenge in front of more than 50,000 fans at a heaving Lang Park.

Although shorn of seven capped Wallabies, the Quade Cooper-captained Reds led for much of the first half after a brilliant individual try by winger Luke Morahan and pulled within seven points when scrumhalf Nick Frisby touched down in the 64th minute.

But the Lions held on to record their third win from three tour matches after easy victories over the Barbarians in Hong Kong and Western Force in Perth.

They return to Lang Park to play the first of three test matches against the Wallabies on June 22.