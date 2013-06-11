NEWCASTLE, Australia, June 11 A ruthless British and Irish Lions side ran in 10 tries to overwhelm a willing but outgunned semi-professional Combined Country side 64-0 and maintain their unbeaten start to the tour of Australia on Tuesday.

Winger George North confirmed his rich form with two of the tourists' six first-half tries but captain Brian O'Driscoll will be disappointed that his try was one of only four after the break.

With Warren Gatland planning to play a majority of his test side against the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday, the Lions had no motivation to go easy on the invitational side, which included a carpenter, plumber and a medical student.

Replacement winger Dale Ahwang, a furniture remover, crossed for the Country side in the second half but was called back for a knock-on and his team could at least take pride in limiting the Lions to fewer points than Super Rugby's Western Force, who lost 69-17 to the visitors last week. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Clare Fallon)