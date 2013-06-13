SYDNEY, June 13 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has given his team everything to play for against a belatedly beefed up New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday, having extended the audition process for his test team to a fifth tour match.

With just a week to go before they get down to the business end of tour with the first test against the Wallabies in Brisbane, 23 Lions will take to the field aiming to impress the coach and praying they will not get injured.

Even with the late addition of Wallabies Dave Dennis and Rob Horne, the Waratahs know they are unlikely to hand the tourists their first tour defeat but are keen not to dishonour a history of tough games against the tourists going back to 1888.

A rash of niggly injuries to his backs has forced Gatland to abandon the idea of putting out a shadow test team at the Sydney Football Stadium and he is hoping above all that his side come through the match unscathed.

"We don't want to pick up any more knocks or injuries," he told reporters on Thursday.

"We've got a full complement of forwards, which is great, but the backs have tended to take the punishment.

"Probably because of the way we've been playing. We've been moving the ball a lot and playing some good rugby. The meterage that some of our backs have covered, the amount of work that they've done, has taken its toll a little bit."

The full complement of forwards includes seven back rowers who have to a man impressed in the tour matches to date.

That not only leaves Gatland with a likely selection headache next week but tour captain Sam Warburton, who missed the first two matches of the tour with a sore knee, in a battle to secure his test place.

The openside flanker lines up in a back row alongside blindside Tom Croft and number eight Jamie Heaslip knowing that he is unlikely to have another chance to stake his claim.

The Lions will also be anxious that Jonny Sexton, who starts at flyhalf, and replacement Owen Farrell will not suffer any damage after picking up knocks over the last week, however impressive fullback Stuart Hogg was at number 10 in midweek.

STAY SQUARE

The test shirts would seem to be theirs to lose for the experienced lock combination of Paul O'Connell and Alun Wyn Jones, while Welsh centres Jamie Roberts and Jonathan Davies have a chance to shine with Brian O'Driscoll and Manu Tuilagi resting knocks.

Michael Cheika has promised his makeshift Waratahs side, still missing eight players on Wallabies duty and three other injured internationals, would not be going out for a "glorious defeat".

The former Leinster coach also said there would be no repeat of the thuggery that marred the last game between the sides in 2001, when Waratahs fullback Duncan McRae punched a prone Ronan O'Gara in the face 11 times.

"I think those days have gone," he said. "Even back then, it was over the top. But physicality can occur in lots of ways - rucks, scrums and the contacts have got to be big from our lads.

"We have to be big ... anything in red that moves we'll have a go at it."

Gatland said he had watched a similarly weakened Waratahs side beat the Western Force in the last round of Super Rugby and had been impressed.

"Their breakdown's excellent and their attacking players stay square," he said.

"I know they are missing a few players but to go to Perth and win that game would have given them a bit of confidence."

Dennis is likely to lead the Waratahs from the back row and, if they can secure enough ball, backs like centre Horne, flyhalf Bernard Foley, 63-cap Wallaby Drew Mitchell and his fellow winger Peter Betham will test the Lions defence.

Teams:

Lions - 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Simon Zebo, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Tom Croft, 5-Paul O'Connell, 4-Alun Wyn Jones, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Tom Youngs, 1-Mako Vunipola.

Replacements - 16-Richard Hibbard, 17-Alex Corbisiero, 18-Dan Cole, 19-Geoff Parling, 20-Dan Lydiate, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Rob Kearney.

Waratahs (To be announced)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa) (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)