SYDNEY, June 15 Leigh Halfpenny scored 30 points as the British and Irish Lions produced another dominant display to overcame the spirited New South Wales Waratahs 47-17 at the Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday.

The Welsh fullback scored two of the Lions five tries as they made it five wins from five on tour but there were concerns for inside centre Jamie Roberts who hobbled off late on.

Waratahs centre Tom Carter scored two tries for the home side, who were without eight players on international duty but still caused the tourists problems at the breakdown in the first half before tiring in the second.

The Lions face the ACT Brumbies on Tuesday before playing Australia in the first test in Brisbane on Saturday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ed Osmond)