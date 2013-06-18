CANBERRA, June 18 The ACT Brumbies defended superbly under huge pressure to upset the British and Irish Lions 14-12 in Canberra on Tuesday and end the tourists' unbeaten run on their Australian tour.

Centre Tevita Kuridrani scored the match's sole try in the first half and Jesse Mogg slotted three penalties for the hosts who held on grimly in a frenetic finish to delight more than 21,000 fans at Canberra Stadium.

With a hastily assembled backline, the Lions trailed 8-3 at the break after putting in their worst first half of the tour with a raft of botched lineouts and handling errors.

Replacement flyhalf Owen Farrell kicked the tourists to within two points with nine minutes to play, but the Lions slumped to their first non-test tour match loss since being defeated by the New Zealand Maori in 2005. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)