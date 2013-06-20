BRISBANE, June 20 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has named fit-again Wales winger George North to face Australia in the first test in a side captained by flanker Sam Warburton.

North, who suffered a hamstring strain in the leadup, was among eight new test Lions in the side.

Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll has been named at outside centre and will partner Jonathan Davies in the midfield.

Prop Alex Corbisiero has edged out Mako Vunipola for the starting loosehead position.

Winger Tommy Bowe, and centres Jamie Roberts and Manu Tuilagi have all missed out due to injury.

Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny (Wales), 14-Alex Cuthbert (Wales), 13-Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland), 12-Jonathan Davies (Wales), 11-George North (Wales), 10-Jonathan Sexton (Ireland), 9-Mike Phillips (Wales), 8-Jamie Heaslip (Ireland), 7-Sam Warburton (Wales, captain), 6-Tom Croft (England), 5-Paul O'Connell (Ireland), 4-Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), 3-Adam Jones (Wales), 2-Tom Youngs (England), 1-Alex Corbisiero (England).

Replacements - 16-Richard Hibbard (Wales), 17-Mako Vunipola (England), 18-Dan Cole (England), 19-Geoff Parling (England), 20-Dan Lydiate (Wales), 21-Ben Youngs (England), 22-Owen Farrell (England), 23-Sean Maitland (Scotland). (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)