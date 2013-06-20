BRISBANE, June 20 Factbox on the three-test series between Australia and the touring British and Irish Lions ahead of Saturday's first test in Brisbane:
- -
AUSTRALIA
Coach: Robbie Deans
Captain: James Horwill
Recent form:
Dec. 24 v Wales (Cardiff) - won 14-12
Nov. 24 v Italy (Florence) - won 22-19
Nov. 17 v England (Twickenham) - won 20-14
Nov. 10 v France (Paris) - lost 33-6
Oct. 20 v New Zealand (Brisbane) drew 18-18
Australia team named for first test v Lions at Lang Park:
15-Berrick Barnes, 14-Israel Folau, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Christian Leali'ifano, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-James O'Connor, 9-Will Genia; 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Ben Mowen, 5-James Horwill, 4-Kane Douglas, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Benn Robinson
Replacements - 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-James Slipper, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Liam Gill, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Pat McCabe, 23-Kurtley Beale
- - - -
British and Irish Lions
Coach: Warren Gatland
Captain: Sam Warburton
Recent form:
June 18 v ACT Brumbies (Canberra) - lost 14-12
June 15 v New South Wales Waratahs (Sydney) - won 47-17
June 11 v Combined Country (Newcastle) - won 64-0
June 8 v Queensland Reds (Brisbane) - won 22-12
June 5 v Western Force (Perth) - won 69-17
June 1 v Barbarians (Hong Kong) - won 59-8
Lions team named for first test:
15-Leigh Halfpenny (Wales), 14-Alex Cuthbert (Wales), 13-Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland), 12-Jonathan Davies (Wales), 11-George North (Wales), 10-Jonathan Sexton (Ireland), 9-Mike Phillips (Wales), 8-Jamie Heaslip (Ireland), 7-Sam Warburton (Wales, captain), 6-Tom Croft (England), 5-Paul O'Connell (Ireland), 4-Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), 3-Adam Jones (Wales), 2-Tom Youngs (England), 1-Alex Corbisiero (England)
Replacements - 16-Richard Hibbard (Wales), 17-Mako Vunipola (England), 18-Dan Cole (England), 19-Geoff Parling (England), 20-Dan Lydiate (Wales), 21-Ben Youngs (England), 22-Owen Farrell (England), 23-Sean Maitland (Scotland)
- -
FIXTURES
First test June 22 Brisbane
Second test June 29 Melbourne
Third test July 6 Sydney
- -
HISTORY
Test meetings (since 1899): 20
Australia wins: 5
Lions wins: 15
- -
LAST SERIES:
Australia won 2001 series 2-1
First test (Brisbane) - Lions won 29-13
Second test (Melbourne) - Australia won 35-14
Third test (Sydney) - Australia won 29-23
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Peter Rutherford)