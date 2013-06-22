BRISBANE, June 22 The British and Irish Lions hung on for a hard-fought 23-21 win over Australia in an enthralling first test in Brisbane on Saturday.

Replacement Australia fullback Kurtley Beale missed two penalties in the final 10 minutes which could have snatched victory for the hosts.

Welsh wingers George North and Alex Cuthbert scored tries in each half and compatriot Leigh Halfpenny added 13 points with the boot as the tourists took a precious lead in the three-test series.

Winger Israel Folau scored two first-half tries in a brilliant debut for the Wallabies but three of his team mates in the backline went off injured in the first 47 minutes to hinder their challenge.

The Lions face the Melbourne Rebels on Tuesday before the second test in the same city on Saturday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney,; Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ed Osmond)