BRISBANE, June 23 England centre Manu Tuilagi will return to action after injury against the Melbourne Rebels on Tuesday after being named in the British and Irish Lions team for the match by coach Warren Gatland on Sunday.

Tuilagi suffered a shoulder injury during the match against the Queensland Reds two weeks ago and has not played since but will link up with Brad Barritt for the match against Australia's youngest Super Rugby team.

The team will be led by England lock Geoff Parling, who links up in the second row with Scotland's Richie Gray in a strong pack.

Although this is clearly a second-string team, Gatland stressed that a good performance in the match could put players in contention for the second test against Australia next weekend.

Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Brad Barritt, 11-Simon Zebo, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Geoff Parling (captain), 4-Richie Gray, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Ryan Grant.

Replacements: 16-Rory Best, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Matt Stevens, 19-Ian Evans, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-Billy Twelvetrees, 23-Stuart Hogg.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)