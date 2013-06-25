MELBOURNE, June 25 The British and Irish Lions kept up the momentum from their victory over Australia last weekend with a 35-0 win over Melbourne Rebels in their seventh and final non-test tour match on Tuesday.

Scrumhalf Conor Murray and winger Sean Maitland crossed for tries in the first half with outstanding flanker Sean O'Brien, a penalty try and a superb individual effort from replacement halfback Ben Youngs adding three more after the break.

Centre Manu Tuilagi, whose break and offload set up Maitland's try, number eight Toby Faletau and winger Simon Zebo also put their hands up for a place in the side for Saturday's second test, in which the Lions could wrap up the series.

The Rebels, Australia's youngest Super Rugby team, always looked unlikely to emulate last week's upset of the tourists by ACT Brumbies but will take pride from holding the Lions to just 35 points even if they failed to get on the scoresheet. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)