SYDNEY, July 3 Welsh lock Alun Wyn Jones will captain a powerful British and Irish Lions team featuring six changes to the starting line-up for the third and decisive test against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

Irish centre Brian O'Driscoll, expected by many to take the captaincy after Sam Warburton suffered a tour-ending hamstring injury, was left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Jonathan Davies and the fit-again Jamie Roberts will start in the centres, two of 10 Welshmen in the starting line-up with Toby Faletau also coming in at number eight and Mike Phillips returning at scrumhalf.

Irishman Sean O'Brien replaces Warburton at openside flanker in a new-look back row, while England prop Alex Corbisiero returns in the front row alongside Welshman Richard Hibbard, who gets the nod over Tom Youngs at hooker.

Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny (Wales), 14-Tommy Bowe (Ireland), 13-Jonathan Davies (Wales), 12-Jamie Roberts (Wales), 11-George North (Wales), 10-Jonathan Sexton (Ireland), 9-Mike Phillips (Wales), 8-Toby Faletau (Wales), 7-Sean O'Brien (Ireland), 6-Dan Lydiate (Wales), 5-Geoff Parling (England), 4-Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Wales), 3-Adam Jones (Wales), 2-Richard Hibbard (Wales), 1-Alex Corbisiero (England) Replacements - 16-Tom Youngs (England), Mako Vunipola (England), 18-Dan Cole (England), 19-Richie Gray (Scotland), 20-Justin Tipuric (Wales), 21-Conor Murray (Ireland), 22-Owen Farrell (England), 23-Manu Tuilagi (England) (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)