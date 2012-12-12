UPDATE 1-Rugby-Luatua jumps ship but NZ captain Read staying put
* All Blacks captain Read says will re-sign for NZ (Adds coach Hansen's comment)
Dec 12 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has named Rob Howley, Graham Rowntree and Andy Farrell as his assistants for next year's tour of Australia.
Both Howley and Rowntree will be undertaking their second Lions tours and Farrell will be on his first.
"I am delighted with today's appointments and confident that Rob, Graham, Andy and myself can come together quickly to face one of the hardest rugby challenges," Gatland told a news conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday.
"Lions tours are unique as we have to mould together players from four different countries in an incredibly short space of time."
The Lions begin the tour with a match against the Barbarians on June 1 in Hong Kong before travelling to Australia where they play five warm-up matches ahead of the first of three games against the Wallabies. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Leinster v Edinburgh Rugby (1935) Scarlets v Zebre (1935) SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Cardiff Blues v Benetton Rugby Treviso (1430) Ulster v Glasgow Warriors (1500) Ospreys v Munster (1715) Connacht v Newport Gwent Dragons (1935)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Gloucester Rugby v Saracens (1945) SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Harlequins (1500) Leicester Tigers v Bristol Rugby (1500) Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs (1500) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v Northampton (1500) Sale Sharks v Wasps (1500)