LONDON, April 30 Wales flanker Sam Warburton was on Tuesday named captain of the British and Irish Lions for this year's tour of Australia.

England captain Chris Robshaw was a notable omission from the squad along with former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson.

Scotland winger Sean Maitland, England prop Mako Vunipola and former England prop Matt Stevens were among the surprise inclusions.

