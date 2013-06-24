MELBOURNE, June 24 A warrant was issued for the arrest of Australia rugby international Digby Ioane on Monday just days before the crucial second test against the British and Irish Lions.

The winger, who played in the Wallabies opening test defeat by the Lions on Saturday, failed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday to face an assault charge relating to an incident in March, Australian media reported.

Ioane, who plays for the Queensland Reds Super Rugby team, was allegedly involved in a scuffle a day after the Brisbane-based side's win over the Melbourne Rebels on March 8.

Melbourne police did not charge the 35-times capped Ioane at the time but the player was dropped for the Reds next match and later charged on summons when he was in South Africa with his club.

Ioane, who injured his shoulder in the Lions loss, was training with the Wallabies in Melbourne on Monday. The Australian Rugby Union were not available to comment.

The Wallabies have injury concerns over a number of their backs ahead of the must-win second test against the Lions and the loss of Ioane would be a significant blow. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)