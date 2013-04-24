LONDON, April 24 Former Wales flyhalf Neil Jenkins has been appointed assistant coach for the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia in June and July, a team announcement said on Wednesday.

Jenkins, part of the triumphant 1997 Lions tour of South Africa in which he scored 41 points, joins fellow Welshman Robert Howley and Englishmen Andy Farrell and Graham Rowntree as assistant coaches.

Head coach Warren Gatland will use Jenkins as technical kicking coach, the same role he fulfilled on the 2009 tour to South Africa.

"Neil was one of the foremost kickers in the game, both out of the hand and in terms of goal kicking during his career," Gatland said in a statement.

"The tour to Australia will be one hell of a challenge and we need to ensure that our approach in all aspects of the game is first rate. Tactical kicking, when to kick, how to kick, and of course converting points through penalties and conversions is crucial to on-field success."

Jenkins said he was looking forward to touring Australia again, having done so with the Lions in 2001.

"It is a great country and they are one of the top teams in world rugby," he said.

"Like 1997 it was a terrific series but unfortunately we lost 2-1. I have clear ideas of what I would like to contribute and I cannot wait to get on the training pitch and get started." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)