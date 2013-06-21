BRISBANE, June 22 Brian O'Driscoll goes into his fourth British and Irish Lions test series on Saturday but age has certainly not wearied him, at least where his desire for victory is concerned.

The 34-year-old Irishman, who captained the 2005 tour and also featured in 2001 and 2009, will line up at outside centre when the tourists take on Australia at Brisbane on Saturday.

It was in the same city that the then 22-year-old scored a brilliant individual try to help the Lions stun Australia in the opening match of the 2001 series, revealing his rare talent to the last few in world rugby not yet aware of it.

That score at the Gabba remains his only test try in the famous red shirt, while the series triumph all Lions aspire to has remained a chimera.

"It's the personal high, it's the only test match I've won in six," the 34-year-old said on Friday.

"It was a great day, but it is time to try and add to it. I don't want to be someone that has had a lot of appearances on Lions tours but not ultimately won a series.

"That's what it comes down to. We've talked about the tour and gelling together and everything, at the end of day this tour, if we got on terribly and won, I'd take that above getting on great and having great fun and losing a series.

"That's not what this is about, it's about winning the series."

In a glittering international career, O'Driscoll has earned 131 test caps, scored 47 international tries, helped Ireland to four Triple Crowns and a Grand Slam and been nominated three times for the World Player of the Year award.

Simply because of the intensity of the modern game, the day when he hangs up his boots cannot be too far away and he is desperate for the 2013 tour to provide a glorious bookend.

"I am not going to be involved in any more World Cups, for me the only other attainable thing that I can achieve in my career is winning a Lions series," he added.

"I dearly want to be part of that from my own sake but also for the Lions sake going forward, we need to win one of these series soon and let's hope it starts tomorrow."

SPECIAL JERSEY

O'Driscoll's passion for wearing the Lions shirt remains undimmed.

"You see it in the first-time Lions," he added. "They see how big it is. You know that one hit of it isn't enough, if you can get a second or third hit, you crave that.

"You can see it in the disappointment of the guys who didn't get selected, that this is the ultimate for a British and Irish player.

"The honour of playing in that jersey, it's a very, very special jersey. You can see it in all the away sides coming in.

"You'd never see a Lions player going into an away dressing room swapping a jersey. And I think that says it all. The respect that jersey holds is identified with people always wanting it."

The then world champion Australians came back to win a thrilling series 2-1 in 2001 and although the 2013 Wallabies have lost some key players to injury, O'Driscoll warned it would be madness to underestimate their threat.

"I've said it until I am blue in the face but the Australians are probably one of the smartest teams," he said.

"They invariably have very clever players in key positions and tomorrow's team is no different.

"You look at the quality of the players left out of their side so you realise the calibre of the players who are going to be playing and that heightens the excitement all the more."

O'Driscoll is enjoying not having the stresses of being tour captain but still feels an obligation to share the benefits of his experience with younger players.

"From knowing what to expect a little bit more tomorrow hopefully I will be able to be a little bit more relaxed and have a little bit of calm for those who haven't been there before," he said.

"I think the responsibility lies in those senior players to make sure everyone is nice and relaxed and see it as essentially just another rugby match.

"You can't concern yourself with the enormity, or what's at stake or how many people are watching, all you can do is play your game and focus on that." (Editing by Patrick Johnston)