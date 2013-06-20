BRISBANE, June 20 Penpix of the British and Irish Lions team to play Australia in first test of the three-match series in Brisbane on Saturday:

15-Leigh Halfpenny (Wales) - A nailed-on starter who has shown astonishing quality from the goalkicking tee as well as a real eye for the gap with ball in hand as he has continued the form that led to him being named player of the Six Nations.

Heading into Saturday's test he has a goalkicking return of 22 from 23, many of them drilled unerringly from the touchline, and has also notched three tries. "He is playing at the top of his game," said coach Warren Gatland.

14-Alex Cuthbert (Wales). Another who brought his Six Nations title-winning form on tour as he started with a bang with two tries in the opener against the Barbarians.

Has dropped off the radar a little since but his power and the Welsh back-three understanding with Halfpenny and North probably secured his spot ahead of livewire late arrival Simon Zebo.

13-Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland). Twelve years after scoring a brilliant try in the Lions' opening test win over Australia, the peerless Irishman returns to Brisbane desperate for a first series win after three unsuccessful attempts.

O'Driscoll brings a unique combination of midfield creativity and flanker-style aggression with his vast experience making him a key component of the Lions backline. His frequent injuries, though, make his chances of surviving three tests slim.

12-Jonathan Davies (Wales). The chief beneficiary of fellow Welshman Jamie Roberts' hamstring injury, Davies probably secured his place with his virtuoso display in last weekend's win over the Waratahs.

An intelligent centre with an eye for a gap and the nose for where the ball will arrive - in the Will Greenwood mould - he has scored a try in three of the four games he has played so far.

11-George North (Wales). Remarkably, North is still only 21, but with 31 Welsh caps and a confident start to the Lions tour under his belt, he plays like a veteran.

Immensely strong but also intuitive, he is one of the tourists' key strike weapons and it was with much relief that his recovery from a hamstring strain was welcomed.

10-Jonathan Sexton (Ireland) - With Halfpenny likely to handle the goalkicking duties, Sexton has done just about enough to edge Owen Farrell for the starting flyhalf jersey.

The Lions will need him to step up a level and show a touch more authority if he is to get his backline operating sharply in the face of some high-speed opposition.

9-Mike Phillips (Wales) - Within minutes of his first appearance against the Barbarians, Phillips brought back memories of his remarkable performances in South Africa four years ago. He thrives on the big stage, rarely taking the wrong option, and loves the physical nature of big tests.

Probably the most mobile and dangerous scrumhalf since Springbok World Cup winner Joost van der Westhuizen when the tryline is in sight.

8-Jamie Heaslip (Ireland). Just edged Wales' Toby Faletau in what must have been one of the toughest calls for the Lions management.

A powerful presence whose ball-carrying prowess is second-to-none and another international captain in the mix.

7-Sam Warburton (Wales, captain). Doubts about his match-readiness after a lengthy lay-off were dispelled with typically all-action displays against the Reds and Waratahs.

Ruthlessly efficient at the breakdown and a brick wall-tackling machine with an under-stated captaincy style that is popular with his team mates and coaches.

6-Tom Croft (England). Another difficult call for the selectors but Croft's prodigious lineout talent and speed around the pitch give the Lions something of an "X-factor" from the pack and took him ahead of tough-tackling Dan Lydiate.

Selection caps an amazing year after he returned from a broken neck only in January and Lions fans will be hoping he reproduces his superlative form from the last tour in 2009.

5-Paul O'Connell (Ireland). Has stamped his authority all over the team and desperate for a series win having captained the side that suffered such a cruel defeat in 2009.

Looks to have really benefited from missing so much of the season with injury as he has been fresh and full of energy and stamina on tour so far and led by example with his tree-felling tackling and ball carrying.

4-Alun Wyn-Jones (Wales). Probably just edged the wily Geoff Parling on the back of his extra physicality. Was superb against the Waratahs and has long been a favourite of Gatland with his ideal combination of power and agility.

3-Adam Jones (Wales). Held off Dan Cole in a tough fight for the tighthead spot after showing his scrummaging mettle on tour. Another with a point to prove from 2009 after dislocating his shoulder during the brutal second test defeat in Pretoria.

2-Tom Youngs (England) - Another chapter in the Tom Youngs fairytale as the player struggling as a reserve centre at Leicester four years ago is now recognised as the best hooker in Britain. Solid in the scrum and throwing basics, his mobility probably gave him the edge over Richard Hibbard.

1-Alex Corbisiero (England). Another who was expecting to be watching the Lions on television but, having been plucked from England's tour of Argentina, his impeccable scrummaging technique convinced the coaches he should start. Likely to give way to Mako Vunipola after an hour or so as his compatriot maintains his reputation as a destructive replacement. (Writing by Mitch Phillips in London, editing by Justin Palmer and Nick Mulvenney)