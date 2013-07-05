SYDNEY, June 5 Australia face the British and Irish Lions in the deciding third test in Sydney on Saturday, with the series level at 1-1 and the tourists desperate to clinch a first series win since 1997.

Here are a selection of quotes from former players and coaches previewing the clash at the Olympic stadium:

CLIVE WOODWARD, former Lions and England coach: "If the Wallabies can string together four or five phases of quick ball then the Lions are in trouble.

"If the Lions are going to win they need Jonathan Sexton and (Jonathon) Davies to reproduce the magic they showed together in the (New South Wales) Waratahs game."

EDDIE JONES, former Australia coach: "You cannot escape the fact that there is a Welshman in nearly every key position ... Of course, they will play an attritional game.

"(Referee) Romain Poite will favour the Lions at the scrum ... If you keep winning penalties at the scrum then one try can win you the game. Australia will have to scrum very, very well."

GRAHAM HENRY, former Lions and New Zealand coach: "I'd say (Australia coach) Robbie (Deans) is talking about patience this week - 'we don't need to push those passes'," Henry said.

"They looked likely at times (in Melbourne) and then they turned the ball over because they couldn't be patient.

"I imagine they will try and build the game for longer this week."

IAN McGEECHAN, former Lions and Scotland coach: "Warren (Gatland) has picked a powerful side ... We have yet to see these Lions in full flow and they are still searching for their game.

"The return of (Jamie) Roberts at inside centre and Mike Phillips at scrumhalf are a huge boost for the Lions.

"This has the look of the side Warren would have wanted to field from the start of the series. He has got some test match animals in there."

TIM HORAN, former Australia centre: "Gatland has rolled the dice and returned to the Welsh formula. It's a bit like taking your own Webber barbecue over to a mate's place. He's saying: 'OK, I am going to stick with what I know.'

"It looks a stronger team, overall, than the first and second tests, other than in the second row."

DAVID CAMPESE, former Australia winger: "The big difference (in the second test) was the Aussies tried things and that's how they got the (winning) try. The Lions just went out there and said, 'we'll defend'.

"If you don't make the advantage line, the defence dominates and that's where I think the Lions will struggle if they haven't got something up their sleeve for this Saturday."

