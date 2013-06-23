June 23 Melbourne Rebels head coach Damien Hill on Sunday named the following side to play the British and Irish Lions at Football Park on Tuesday.
15-Jason Woodward, 14-Tom English, 13-Mitch Inman, 12-Rory Sidey, 11-Lachlan Mitchell, 10-Bryce Hegarty, 9-Luke Burgess, 8-Gareth Delve (c), 7-Scott Fuglistaller, 6-Jarrod Saffy, 5-Hugh Pyle, 4-Cadeyrn Neville, 3-Laurie Weeks, 2-Ged Robinson, 1-Nic Henderson.
Replacements: 16-Pat Leafa, 17-Cruze Ah Nau, 18-Paul Alo-Emile, 19-Luke Jones, 20-Jordy Reid, 21-Nic Stirzaker, 22-Angus Roberts, 23-Cooper Vuna. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)