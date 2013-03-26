Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
LONDON, March 26 New Zealand's Chris Pollock, South African Craig Joubert and France's Romain Poite will referee the test matches in Australia during the British and Irish Lions tour in June and July.
The International Rugby Board said on Tuesday that Pollock will referee the first Test in Brisbane on June 22, with Joubert in charge of the second in Melbourne on the 29th and Poite the final test in Sydney on July 6.
Australian Steve Walsh will take charge of the tour opener between the Lions and the Barbarians in Hong Kong on June 1. New Zealand's Glen Jackson, South Africa Jaco Peyper and Frenchman Jerome Garces will also take charge of matches. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, March 7 No Scotland player set to line up against England at Twickenham on Saturday was born when their team last won south of the border 34 years ago, a factor that could be both a help and a hindrance for the surprise Six Nations contenders.
MELBOURNE, March 8 ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put the winless Canberra team on notice by dropping Australia loose forward Scott Fardy from his match-day squad for the Super Rugby match against Western Force on Friday.