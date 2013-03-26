LONDON, March 26 New Zealand's Chris Pollock, South African Craig Joubert and France's Romain Poite will referee the test matches in Australia during the British and Irish Lions tour in June and July.

The International Rugby Board said on Tuesday that Pollock will referee the first Test in Brisbane on June 22, with Joubert in charge of the second in Melbourne on the 29th and Poite the final test in Sydney on July 6.

Australian Steve Walsh will take charge of the tour opener between the Lions and the Barbarians in Hong Kong on June 1. New Zealand's Glen Jackson, South Africa Jaco Peyper and Frenchman Jerome Garces will also take charge of matches. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)