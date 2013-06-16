SYDNEY, June 17 British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts is a 'grave doubt' for Staurday's first test against Australia because of a hamstring strain, team doctor James Robson said on Monday.

There was better news about the hamstring injury to Welsh winger George North, who was a "great chance" to play, Robson said, while England centre Manu Tuilagi was progressing well with his shoulder injury.

Only Irish winger Tommy Bowe, who fractured a bone in his hand, is likely to join Roberts in being ruled out when Robson reports to coach Warren Gatland on the availability of players on Wednesday.

"Jamie's very well this morning, his scans indicate one thing, his demeanour another (but) he is a 'grave doubt' for this weekend," Robson told reporters at North Sydney Oval.

"Jamie Roberts is not likely to be available, Tommy Bowe is highly unlikely but that was never the plan, other than that everyone else is in line."

Powerful inside centre Roberts, an almost certain starter in the Lions midfield, pulled up with the injury in the 66th minute of the 47-17 victory over the New South Wales Waratahs last Saturday.

Roberts, a doctor, had expressed doubt whether it was a hamstring strain but scans showed a strain, albeit low on the level of seriousness, which is likely to rule him out of Saturday's match in Brisbane.

Roberts is likely to be replaced in the starting line-up by compatriot Jonathan Davies, who looks set to start in a midfield partnership with Irishman Brian O'Driscoll. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)