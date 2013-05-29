LONDON May 29 Three days ago, a depressed Rory Best was contemplating watching the British and Irish Lions series on TV. Now he has a great chance of claiming the starting hooker's jersey such is the fluid nature of selection on such a short, sharp tour.

The Irishman was called up on Sunday to replace Dylan Hartley, who was banned for abusing a referee, and it would not be surprising to find Best edging out Wales's Richard Hibbard and Tom Youngs of England for the number two jersey in the first of the three tests against Australia on June 22.

Warren Gatland and his fellow coaches have a desperately compressed period to get to know everyone in the 37-man squad, more than a dozen of whom joined up only last weekend after their involvement in domestic cup competitions.

The first game is against the Barbarians in Hong Kong on Saturday, when the late arrivals will not be considered, and there are then only five matches for Gatland to settle on his preferred starting XV for the Brisbane opener.

Getting those selections right and then getting the combinations to gel remains the greatest challenge for a Lions coach but also encapsulates some of the touring side's enduring appeal because every fan has his opinion about who should play.

The history of the Lions is littered with examples of long-shots and injury replacements who became team stalwarts as the coaches discover previously untested combinations in a month of intensive training.

When the squad was announced a month ago, around eight to 10 names appeared in most pundits' likely test team.

But even if the first-test team follows expectations, it is almost guaranteed that the team for the second will look different. If the trend of recent series continues, the side for the third will have a host of new names as the bruising encounters take their toll.

TRADITIONALLY UNDER-COOKED

Gatland can now focus only on the first test and he knows the Lions traditionally arrive under-cooked - as evidenced by a paltry return of two victories in the last nine series' openers.

One of those came against Australia in 2001, only for the hosts to hit back to take the series 2-1.

Centre Brian O'Driscoll, who scored a memorable try in that crushing Brisbane victory in 2001, is the only survivor from the series and his class and experience mean he is likely to be involved again back in the same city.

Fellow centre Jamie Roberts, whose battering-ram runs made him one of the stand-outs of the 2009 tour of South Africa, would give the Lions a mighty midfield, augmented by Mike Phillips, one of the most physical scrumhalves in the game.

George North and Alex Cuthbert start favourites for the wing berths, with fullback Leigh Halfpenny - superb in the Six Nations - potentially completing an all-Welsh back three.

Jonny Sexton looks somewhat lightweight in comparison but can hold his own while Owen Farrell, his only rival for the flyhalf berth, loves the big hit as much as Jonny Wilkinson did before him.

Wilkinson, who signs off his domestic season for Toulon in the French Top 14 final on Saturday, is on standby as injury cover and it would surprise nobody if the Englishman were to find himself playing a role in the test series.

Lions captain and flanker Sam Warburton is probably the only forward certain of his test spot with the back-row combination anyone's guess from a deep pool of quality including Toby Faletau, Jamie Heaslip, Dan Lydiate, Sean O'Brien, Justin Tipuric and Tom Croft.

Gatland is a huge fan of lock Alun Wyn Jones while the timely return to form of Paul O'Connell, who captained the Lions in South Africa, might sway the coach in his favour.

Likewise the tough-to-predict prop selection could well be influenced by who is favoured inside and behind them, though Welshman Adam Jones will take some shifting.

With the modern game relying so much on "impact replacements" Gatland's bench selections will also involve delicate calculations, perhaps opening the door for the "x-factor" types such as Scottish backs Stuart Hogg and Sean Maitland, and England centre Manu Tuilagi.

In 1997 the hookers came to blows more than once in feisty training sessions - a situation welcomed at the time by the Lions management - and this year's trio will no doubt be similarly committed in what looks a wide open contest. (Editing by Robert Woodward)