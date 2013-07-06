* Lions win first series for 16 years

* Wallabies overpowered in deciding test (Adds quotes)

SYDNEY, July 6 The British and Irish Lions claimed their first series win since 1997 when they overpowered Australia 41-16 in the third test on Saturday to seal a 2-1 victory.

The Lions were quick out of the blocks at the Olympic Stadium with prop Alex Corbisiero crossing for a second minute try and fullback Leigh Halfpenny kicking 12 points to open up a 19-3 lead after 26 minutes.

Australia fought back with James O'Connor scoring just before halftime and inside centre Christian Leali'ifano kicking the home side to within three points at 19-16 with 25 minutes remaining.

But the Lions finally found the attacking rhythm that they lacked in the second test loss and flyhalf Jonny Sexton, winger George North and centre Jamie Roberts crossed for second half tries as the Lions rode out comfortable winners.

"It's pretty indescribable. There was a lot said about selection in the week...but I think we proved the Northern Hemisphere can do pretty well," Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones said in a pitchside interview.

Wyn Jones took over as captain for the deciding test after a hamstring injury to fellow-Welshman Sam Warburton.

"We just weren't good enough tonight. The better team on the night won," Australia skipper James Horwill said. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John Mehaffey)