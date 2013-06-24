MELBOURNE, June 24 The British and Irish Lions on Monday named a revised team for Tuesday's tour match against the Melbourne Rebels after lock Paul O'Connell was ruled out of the tour with a broken arm.
Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Brad Barritt, 11-Simon Zebo, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Conor Murray 8-Tony Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Dan Lydiate (capt), 5-Ian Evans, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Ryan Grant
Replacements: 16-Rory Best, 17-Tom Court, 18-Matt Stevens, 19-Tom Croft, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-Billy Twelvetrees, 23-Stuart Hogg (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)