June 7 Revised British and Irish Lions team for Saturday's tour match against the Queensland Reds at Lang Park in Brisbane after the withdrawal of injured prop Gethin Jenkins:
Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Jonathan Davies, 11-Tommy Bowe, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Matt Stevens, 2-Tom Youngs, 1-Mako Vunipola.
Replacements: 16-Richard Hibbard, 17-Dan Cole, 18-Adam Jones, 19-Paul O'Connell, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Jonny Sexton, 23-George North. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Mark Meadows)