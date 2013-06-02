HONG KONG, June 2 Alan Duckworth and Michael Thomas met for the first time last week, hours before hopping a plane from Heathrow to Hong Kong. The Englishman and the Welshman will share a hotel room for the next six weeks, in seven cities, spanning two continents as they follow the world's most renowned touring rugby squad.

More than 20,000 fans of the British and Irish Lions rugby team are expected to travel to Australia to cheer on the 37 players as they try to capture their first series win since 1997.

But only a tiny percentage of those fans will follow the entire, ten-match tour, which included a stop in Hong Kong for the opening 59-8 win against the Barbarians on Saturday.

The Lions fans are famous for their loyalty - an amazing feat given the rivalries among the four nations - and yet even the most dedicated follower will admit that anyone spending more than a month on the road, following the team through Southern China and Australia, is in a category by themselves.

"For the next six weeks, we're not English, Irish, Scottish or Welsh. We're Lions supporters," said Duckworth, who is already complaining about his room mate's tendency to snore.

A survey of some of the long-haul tourists show that they paid anywhere between 14,000 pounds ($21,200) and 23,000 pounds, depending on the package. That includes flights, lodging, tickets and a few other events thrown in.

Those embarking on the journey have several things in common, among them a passion for rugby, some money saved up, and a flexible schedule that allows for the time off.

Nigel and Sian Stacey planned their retirement as teachers around this year's tour. Their first date was watching New Zealand play the Barbarians in the famous 1973 match.

The Welsh couple from Swansea needed to tend to various logistics at home before they set off on the 41 day journey.

Bills were paid in advance, a gardener was hired to cut the grass and birthday cards for the grandchildren were pre-arranged.

The Lions tour, unrivalled by any other major sporting event by its longevity and fan base, requires supporters to leave their passion for country and their local team behind.

"It's what the Lions are all about," Nigel said.

Sharing Cantonese food in Hong Kong on the night before the Barbarians match, Thomas, a retired builder, Duckworth, an IT manager, the Staceys and Gerry and Corinne Worsley reminisced about past Lions teams.

They all agree that they are united under the Lions banner for the time being, though they often took note of each other's normal rugby affiliations.

"Typical Ospreys fan. What a wimp," Thomas joked, taking aim at Nigel, who for the first time in his life was managing a pair of chopsticks.

TWO-STAGE TOUR

The tour began in 1888, when a team of 20 players travelled to New Zealand, on a trip that lasted nine months, three of those months spent travelling by boat.

Featuring Britain and Ireland's top players, the tour occurs every four years, with the destination now rotating between Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The tour survived the onset of professional rugby in the mid-1990s, which many feared would be the end of the Lions.

In 2001, the Lions supporters earned the "red army" moniker, when tens of thousands of them attended the first test match in Australia, surprising the locals with their volume.

Twelve years later, another 20,000 plus fans are expected to join the tour, with most heading straight to Australia.

For the Worsleys, though, Hong Kong was always part of their tour plans.

They describe themselves as from a 'mixed marriage' - she's Welsh, he's English. When the two countries square off, they sit at opposite ends of their local pub. The Lions games will allow them to sit together.

They run their own business, and made sure that a large customer contract was signed before the tour. Gerry even set up an Australian bank account in advance.

On Monday, the Worsleys, the Staceys, Mike Thomas and Alan Duckworth will fly to Australia for the remainder of the trip, along with a group of other hard core tourists.

They realise the opposition crowd they faced in Hong Kong is far tamer than what they will face Down Under.

"The Aussies are very nice people," Gerry said. "Until it comes to sport."

