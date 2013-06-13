SYDNEY, June 13 It is fair to say that a year ago, Mako Vunipola's name would have featured in precious few of the many conversations among rugby fans about the make-up of the British and Irish Lions party for the tour of Australia.

Yet on Saturday against the New South Wales Waratahs, the 22-year-old loosehead prop has his fourth chance to press his claim for the number one shirt in the test side - and the title of tour 'bolter' that would go with it.

The 'bolter', a player apparently on tour to make up the numbers who ends up a test starter, has a long and successful association with the Lions and few would fit the bill better than Vinupola given his status 12 months ago.

Metatarsal and hamstring injuries had restricted him to eight appearances in the English Premiership in his debut season for Saracens and his England debut was still several months away.

Nine further tests after that debut against Fiji last November, eight of them from the bench, elevated him into the international spotlight but there was still some surprise when he was named in Warren Gatland's 37-man party.

Luck - good for him, bad for the players involved - then intervened with more experienced contenders for the loosehead spot, Ireland's Cian Healy and Welshman Gethin Jenkins, suffering tour-ending injuries.

"Every player wants to play in the tests obviously but I knew with Gethin and Cian here - two solid test props - that I had my work cut out for me," Vunipola told reporters at North Sydney Oval on Thursday.

"I knew I had to work hard if I wanted to push myself for that test team. It's being going well and hopefully I've got my foot in."

Of Tongan heritage, born in New Zealand, raised in Wales and now playing international rugby for England, Vunipola's path to Australia has already been a long one.

ROOM TO IMPROVE

He has grasped his chance, though, with his explosive loose play making an impression against the Barbarians, off the bench against Western Force and again in the eye of the Brisbane storm against the Queensland Reds.

"So far it has been pleasing... I've played more than most players," he said, the Welsh lilt betraying his upbringing.

"Personally, it's been alright, coaches are happy with what I've been doing. Obviously there's still room to improve..."

Vunipola is not the first Lions prop to learn his trade in the Welsh valley town of Pontypool but unlike the likes of the great Graham Price, there have been question marks over his scrummaging.

Vunipola said he had "definitely" been working hard on that aspect of the game and paid tribute to the role in his development played by Lions and England forwards coach Graham Rowntree.

"Obviously, I've been working with him all year with England as well, being with the same familiar set-up has been helpful," he said.

"He's been a mentor for me since 18 so he's helped me a lot and having class players out here, you can't help learning from them."

Even with Healy and Jenkins already back home, Vunipola still has rivals for the test spot in the shape of England's Alex Corbisiero and Scot Ryan Grant, who have been drafted in as replacements and "heightened the competition".

"The coaches wouldn't have brought them in if they didn't feel they were good enough," Vunipola said. "So for me it's just the same, keeping my head down, keep working hard." (Editing by John O'Brien)