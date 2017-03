June 15 England winger Christian Wade, who only made his test debut in last weekend's win over Argentina, has been called up as an injury replacement for the British and Irish Lions tour.

The Lions have concerns over Welsh winger George North, who has a tight hamstring, and centre Jamie Roberts also suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's 47-17 win over the New South Wales Waratahs.

Wade, 22, will fly from Buenos Aires and is due to arrive in Australia on Monday, the RFU said in a statement on Saturday.

He will be replaced in the England side by the uncapped Jonny May for the second test against Argentina later on Saturday. (Writing by Alison Wildey, editing by Ed Osmond)