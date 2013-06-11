June 11 Queensland Reds winger Luke Morahan has been added to the Wallabies squad for the British and Irish Lions series as cover for Brumbies winger Joe Tomane, who was ruled out of the opening test with a toe injury.

The 23-year-old Tomane, who played the only test of his career against Scotland last year, sustained the injury during training on Monday, the Australian Rugby Union said in a statement.

"An MRI scan... subsequently revealed a small toe fracture in his left foot," the statement said, adding that Tomane was expected to be fit for some part of the three-match series.

Morahan, who scored a brilliant individual try for the Reds in the side's 22-12 loss against the visitors at the weekend, will join up with the squad on Tuesday.

Like Tomane, the 23-year-old Morahan played his only test for the Wallabies against Scotland last year.

The opening test match of the series in Brisbane on June 22, followed by matches in Melbourne and Sydney on consecutive Saturdays. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)