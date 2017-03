MELBOURNE, June 30 British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton will stay in Melbourne to have a scan on his injured hamstring and re-join the team on Monday for the buildup to the series-deciding third test in Sydney, the team said.

The Welsh flanker was assisted from the field in the second half of the Lions' 16-15 loss to Australia in Melbourne on Saturday and remains in doubt to play the final match.

The Lions were due on Sunday to fly to Noosa, in Queensland state's Sunshine Coast, for a three-day training camp.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)