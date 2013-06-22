BRISBANE, June 22 British and Irish Lion George North and Wallabies debutant Israel Folau almost turned the first test into a tale of two wingers on Saturday.

A missed penalty from Kurtley Beale may have handed a 23-21 victory to the Lions, but it was the duelling duo's pace and power in full flight which lived on in the memory of a record Lang Park 52,499 crowd.

While North emerged relieved and triumphant, Folau topped the scoring with two tries and stopped his Welsh opponent from grabbing a brace with a try-saving tackle.

Suggestions that the Lions might target the former rugby league international and Australian Rules player looked laughable after the first half.

"I told you he was dangerous," said Lions defence coach Andy Farrell. "He's some talent. He's got brilliant feet and he's very good in the air."

Australia captain James Horwill agreed.

"He is a freak of a talent isn't he," he said. "You can see what he can do, the crowd lights up when he gets the ball, the defenders get worried when he gets the ball. He attracts attention."

North, who was a doubt this week because of a hamstring strain, endured a tough start. He missed a tackle on Folau for the game's opening try before responding with the highlight of the scoring.

Taking a high up and under from Australia fullback Berrick Barnes in his own half, he jinked through several defenders before outpacing Will Genia to score in the corner.

"It was just ran and hope honestly - for me it was just run, run and run," North said.

His captain Sam Warburton suggested that it was a little more complicated than that.

"He's an immense athlete," he said. "The best athlete I've seen. When he gets his hands on the ball, he's extremely hard to defend against."

Lions coach Warren Gatland delighted in the spectacle, but questioned some of the refereeing decisions.

"George still thinks he scored that try - the one that was ruled out in the first half. He said he clearly had it down," said the New Zealander.

"We had two quality wingers against each other. Both of them are exceptional talents and I think both players would have learned a lot from that.

"George would have learned a lot. He was great on attack, but defensively there were a couple of things for him to work on."

The Lions play the Melbourne Rebels on Tuesday before the second test in the same city on Saturday.