BRISBANE, June 21 Anyone in any doubt what a Lions test place means to a British or Irish rugby player only had to spend a few minutes in the company of English hooker Tom Youngs on Friday.

The 26-year-old was a struggling midfield back four years ago when the Lions last played a test but on Saturday - a few kilogrammes heavier but no slower - he will pack down in the front row against Australia.

Although his path to the Lions has been more remarkable than most, his enthusiasm for having been chosen to follow in the path of the great names who have worn the famous red shirt before him was typical.

"It's a dream come true," Youngs enthused. "It's quite hard to take in at the moment, when I'm sat in that dressing room ready to run out, words can't describe what will be going through my head. My heart will be pumping, just can't wait for it really."

Youngs, whose mobility around the field and accurate line-out throwing helped him edge ahead of Richard Hibbard and Rory Best in the pecking order, said the players had been kept on tenterhooks before the team for the first test was announced.

"I only found out when they read the team out really, they've kept it under wraps," he said.

"There's some great players in this position, so it was great to hear my name come out.

"And I didn't really hear anyone else's name come out, I just heard my name and just went 'right, brilliant'."

If that is true, he would have missed the name of his scrumhalf brother Ben being named among the replacements.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The transformation from the backline to the front row was the suggestion of then Leicester and now Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer, who had watched Youngs being sin-binned for fighting a prop.

It was not an easy change and Youngs was loaned out to a smaller club, Nottingham, to learn the tricks of the trade in the toughest place on the rugby field.

"I could put the weight on quite easily but it was difficult to carry it around the park so I had to drop a couple of kilos here and then build it up over the seasons," he recalled.

"So that was quite difficult, but at the end of the day it was about playing as many games as I could. I was at Nottingham and played over sixty games for them over two seasons.

"I started every game and played 80 minutes just to get that repetition of playing at hooker."

His progress since has been astonishing and he made his England debut against Fiji last November before helping to propel Leicester to a 10th title and being named English Premiership Player of the Year.

While Meyer told Reuters last month that he thought the success of the switch had been because of the player's own hard work, Youngs is happy to share the credit around.

"I wasn't a very good centre either," he laughed. "A lot of people have put a lot of time in with me now and I really appreciate that. And it's nice to sit here now and look forward to playing a test match tomorrow."

Youngs, now a fully paid up member of the front row fraternity, was clearly relishing the prospect of what is expected to be a brutal battle up front against hooker Stephen Moore and the other seven Wallabies forwards.

"It's going to be massive. The set-piece in any game is massive but it's going to have an extra edge to it, isn't it?" he pondered.

"We're all really looking forward to the battle to come ... it's always going to be head-to-head, that's one of the great things about playing in the front row is that it is literally head to head."

As a former three-quarter, Youngs had still has the pace and footwork to be a major threat with ball in hand and he was looking forward to showing that side of his play at Lang Park.

"It's just part of my role for the team," he said. "As hooker now you have to do so many little jobs, throwing, carrying, tackling, sealing over the ball.

"You're like another little back row player really, that's how I like to fulfil my role." (Editing by Patrick Johnston)