* Maori fixture cancelled

* Singapore try to ensure they keep Suzuki Cup (Adds details, Singapore comment)

WELLINGTON/SINGAPORE Oct 21 The maligned pitch at Singapore's expensive new National Stadium has forced the cancellation of next month's Maori All Blacks' clash with the Asia-Pacific Barbarians, further hurting the invitational side's hopes of playing Super Rugby in the city-state.

The Maori All Blacks were scheduled to play the Tana Umaga-coached team at the stadium, the centrepiece of the $1 billion Sports Hub, on Nov. 15, but Singapore bumped them to ensure they have a surface suitable to host a soccer tournament next month.

The New Zealand Rugby Union said on Tuesday the poor quality of the pitch, which has drawn numerous complaints from sporting teams because of the amount of sand on it, was the reason given.

"We feel somewhat let down that this has happened at this late stage," NZRU general manager planning and operations Nigel Cass said in a statement on Tuesday.

"However, the safety of our players is paramount and we were unable to get the assurances we needed that the pitch was playable."

The cancellation of the match is a further embarrassment to the operators of the $1 billion Sports Hub, whose priority is to ensure they do not lose the co-hosting rights of the Southeast Asian soccer championships next month.

Sports Hub COO Oon Jin Teik said the move to cancel the fixture was "part of our concerted efforts to enhance pitch recovery".

The axing of the Maori fixture is likely to have ramifications for the ambitious plans of the owners of the Asia-Pacific Barbarians, who are one of two bidders for the 18th Super Rugby licence when the competition expands in 2016 and had hoped to base a team out of the Singapore stadium.

Southern hemisphere rugby's governing body SANZAR had said the Singapore bid and another from Japan had been confirmed as the two finalists for the expanded competition as it looks to grow the game in the potentially lucrative Asian market.

Earlier this month, Japan seemed to move ahead in the bidding race by offering to host some matches in Singapore, if they were selected, to negate concerns about long travel times from South Africa.

The pitch, though, might be a bigger issue.

The surface was slammed by Italian soccer champions Juventus in August when they played a friendly against a Singapore side, while it came under heavy criticism last week following Brazil's 4-0 international friendly victory over Japan.

Asian soccer officials threatened to ditch Singapore as hosts of the eight-team biennial Suzuki Cup leading to Sports Hub operators to also postpone a concert as well as ditch the Maori fixture to try and prove their commitment.

A decision on whether it has been enough to retain the rights to stage the Nov. 22-Dec. 20 soccer tournament with Vietnam is expected this week.

Sports Hub, who operate the facility which is also hosting the Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) season ending championships for the first time this week, offered a full refund to anyone who had bought tickets for the rugby. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury and Patrick Johnston, editing by Pritha Sarkar/Amlan Chakraborty)