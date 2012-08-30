Aug 30 Two months after extending the lucrative
"All Blacks" brand name from rugby union's world champions to
include New Zealand's Sevens and Maori rugby teams, the New
Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) announced on Thursday a Maori tour of
Britain.
The Maori All Blacks will play English Premiership winners
Leicester Tigers, a select Championship XV, and Canada's
international team in November's tour, NZRU chief executive
Steve Tew said.
"We are very excited that our re-named Maori All Blacks
will... showcase our unique brand of rugby to the northern
hemisphere," Tew said. "This announcement confirms our
commitment to a tour programme for the Maori All Blacks."
The Maori team has traditionally tended to play sides
touring New Zealand.
A prerequisite for selection is that the player has Maori
ancestry. The Maoris are the indigenous Polynesian people of New
Zealand.
With their distinctive black kit, silver fern logo,
intimidating pre-match haka - or war dance - and a winning
record against every team they have ever played a test match
against, rugby union's All Blacks are one of the most
recognisable teams in world sport.
The NZRU is now looking to convert that appeal into cash and
raise funds for all layers of the game in New Zealand.
"We need $100 million a year to sustain our national game,
to produce and retain the best players in the world and to keep
making the community game attractive to young players," Tew said
earlier this year.
"This (name) change allows us to create more reasons for
international companies to associate with the All Blacks and New
Zealand rugby by convincing them that the brand has real global
reach.
"The All Blacks Sevens and Maori All Blacks can do that by
flying the All Blacks flag virtually around the world throughout
the year. They are both wonderful ambassadors for our game."
"Imagine the All Blacks silver fern proudly on the chests of
our Sevens team at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. There is
no greater place to showcase to the world the All Blacks style
of rugby.
"Likewise with New Zealand Maori. We see them as also
carrying the All Blacks message around the world."
Tew said that the expansion of the All Black term would in
no way dilute its value.
"The definition of an All Black will not change. To be
capped as an All Black you must take the field in a 15-a-side
Test match. Becoming an All Black will remain the pinnacle of
rugby achievement and the dream of youngsters across the country
who lace up their boots each weekend.
"But by taking these steps, we can better sustain the game
we love, continue to produce winning All Blacks and ensure New
Zealand rugby continues to be the powerhouse of world rugby."
The All Blacks hosted and won their second rugby World Cup
last year.
