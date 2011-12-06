Dec 6 New Zealand's rugby World
Cup-winning skipper Richie McCaw has lifted the lid on this
year's tension-packed final, finally breaking his silence over
an alleged eye-gouging incident.
Previously, the flanker had only said he had been "poked in
the eye or something... I don't know if it was intentional", but
at a charity breakfast in Christchurch, he said that the final
against France had got "filthy".
"The French are worse when they are scared," Fairfax Media
reported McCaw as saying. "They were as bad as they have been
and were going for the eyes.
"My eye was a bit sore for a while and I was struggling to
see for a bit. I was surprised they didn't cite him (Aurelien
Rougerie)."
Rougerie escaped being cited for foul play in October's
final, which New Zealand won 8-7.
Video evidence suggesting the France centre had a case to
answer only came outside the required 36 hours after the match.
The IRB will now look at extending the citing window after
reviewing the footage.
(Writing by Ossian Shine; Editing by Peter Rutherford. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more sport click on
For more rugby click on