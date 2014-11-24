Rugby-Jenkins and Rowntree join Lions coaching team
March 16 Warren Gatland has added coaches Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree to his British and Irish Lions backroom team for the 2017 tour of New Zealand in June.
Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Cardiff Blues v Benetton Treviso (1935) Munster v Ulster (1935) SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Edinburgh Rugby (1500) Leinster v Ospreys (1715) Connacht v Scarlets (1930) SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Glasgow Warriors v Newport Gwent Dragons (1600)
BAGSHOT, England, March 16 England face Ireland on Saturday ready to make history and embrace "greatness" but the players and coach Eddie Jones are well aware that if there is anywhere in the rugby world where such dreams can be derailed it is Dublin. Six years ago under Martin Johnson England travelled to the newly-opened Aviva Stadium dreaming of a grand slam but were blown away by Ireland and could not have looked more miserable when collecting the trophy as Six Nations champio
DUBLIN, March 16 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has backed Jared Payne to perform at fullback after naming him as one of three changes to his side for the visit of Six Nations champions England to Dublin on Saturday.