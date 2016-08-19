Rugby-England's Watson out for up to a month
LONDON, Jan 29 England's Anthony Watson will miss the start of the Six Nations after being ruled out for three to four weeks, with a hamstring injury, coach Eddie Jones said on Sunday.
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the The Rugby Championship matches on Saturday SATURDAY, AUGUST 20 FIXTURES (GMT) Australia v New Zealand (1005) South Africa v Argentina (1505)
LONDON, Jan 29 England's Anthony Watson will miss the start of the Six Nations after being ruled out for three to four weeks, with a hamstring injury, coach Eddie Jones said on Sunday.
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.