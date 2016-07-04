Rugby-England lock Kruis ruled out of France match
LONDON, Feb 1 England lock George Kruis has been ruled out of the opening Six Nations match against France due to a knee injury, the English RFU said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 1 France suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday when Yann David was ruled out of their Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
Feb 1 Italy number eight Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro will miss their first Six Nations match at home to Wales on Sunday, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday.