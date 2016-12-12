UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Dec 12 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Cardiff Blues (1945) Stade Francais v Edinburgh Rugby (1945) FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Brive v Enisei-STM (1800) Pau v Bristol Rugby (1900) Newport Gwent Dragons v Worcester Warriors (1930) SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Benetton Rugby Treviso v Aviron Bayonnais (1400) Harlequins v Timisoara Saracens (1500) Ospreys v Grenoble (1500) La Rochelle v Gloucester Rugby (1945) SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v LOU (1500)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.