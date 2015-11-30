UPDATE 1-Rugby-All Blacks would have played England, preferred Barbarians
* Significant windfall expected for NZR (Recasts, changes dateline, adds byline)
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Cardiff Blues v Connacht (1905) Ulster v Edinburgh Rugby (1935) SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Benetton Treviso v Scarlets (1400) Glasgow Warriors v Leinster (1500) SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Ospreys (1400) Newport Gwent Dragons v Munster (1430)
* Significant windfall expected for NZR (Recasts, changes dateline, adds byline)
WELLINGTON, March 23 The New Zealand stop on the World Sevens Series end could be moved from the country's capital after plummeting fan interest saw the Wellington tournament post a second loss in 18 years in January.