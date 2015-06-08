UPDATE 1-Rugby-ARU, Force reject report of Super Rugby exit
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.
June 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Super 15 matches FRIDAY, JUNE 12 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues v Highlanders (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Western Force (0940) SATURDAY, JUNE 13 FIXTURES (GMT) Brumbies v Crusaders (0530) Chiefs v Hurricanes (0735) Waratahs v Reds (0940) Bulls v Cheetahs (1505) Sharks v Stormers (1710)
