Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brive v Oyonnax (1830)
Grenoble v Rugby Rovigo Delta (1830)
Newcastle Falcons v Stade Francais (2000)
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bucharest Wolves v Newport Gwent Dragons (1100)
Cardiff Blues v London Irish (1515)
Connacht v Aviron Bayonnais (1700)
Bordeaux-Begles v LOU (1945)
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Edinburgh Rugby v London Welsh (1400)
Gloucester Rugby v Zebre (1515)